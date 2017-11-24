GAME RECAP: Miami’s defense of KAT leads to 109-97 win over Wolves

The Heat improved to 9-9 on the season with the big win in Minnesota.

The Miami Heat had to avoid a let down performance after they stopped the Boston Celtics win streak at 16 games. The day after Thanksgiving, the Heat were in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves.

And they avoided anything that would resemble a letdown. From the beginning, the Heat played a very good game plan with great execution and sustained energy. The Heat jumped out to a 22-9 lead to start the game, and although Minnesota climbed back in that quarter, it set the tone for the game.

The Heat had a much better system of ball movement and it started with an inside out strategy. That looked like either Hassan Whiteside getting a touch down there to initiate some movement, or more frequently, a guard penetrating and kicking it out.

That happened over and over again and the Heat just drilled the Wolves on that end of the floor becuase the Heat were on their shooting game from the start. Goran Dragic, Doion Waiters primarily created offense, but everyone chipped in. And the Heat were knocking them down.

.@youngwhiteside says the @MiamiHeat showed patience on the offensive end Friday night against the Timberwolves. #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/BzG4LwDgAk — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) November 25, 2017

The Heat won every quarter and won the game 109-97. They improved to 9-9 on the season.

The most noticeable thing in this game was the Heat defensive strategy against Karl Anthony-Towns. Miami put Justise Winslow on him instead of Hassan Whiteside and that for some reason created problems for Towns. He never got in any type of flow or rhythm and was ever scoreless for the entire first half. He finished with only ten points and that was a big deal.

Wayne Ellington again was hot from beyond the arc. He put in 6 of the Heat’s 19 triples and had 21 points to lead the team. Dragic had 20 and Whiteside (16) and Waiters (17) joined him in double figures.

The Wolves were led by Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler, both with 18 points.