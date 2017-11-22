Game Recap: Utah Jazz win against the Chicago Bulls

Jazz Thelonius Monk the Bulls to sleep at the Aunt Viv.

Game Summary

After a rocky start, Good Rodney Hood, 2012 Alec Burks, Derrick Favors, and the Utah Jazz wore down the Bulls, who were playing on tired legs after their game last night in Los Angeles. The quality of basketball was honestly pretty poor in the first quarter, with both teams taking weird shots and missing them badly. Midway through the second quarter Utah settled into their offense, got to their spots, and got buckets. The Bulls never threatened from there.

We can’t read too much into this, because, well, the Bulls are bad. Like, really bad. They’ve won three games this season, and look pretty lost on the floor most of the time. However, this result is somewhat encouraging because the Jazz beat a team that they were supposed to beat by 30 points.

There will be no Tanksgiving this year! — SLC Dunk (@slcdunk) November 23, 2017

Game Notes:

Donovan Mitchell had one really cool highlight, but struggled on offense, scoring only 4 points on a dismal shooting percentage of .100. However, he ended the night at +17 because he consistently recognized that he was having an off-night, choosing to set up his teammates instead of shoot. This resulted in 7 assists for the rook. Also, he had this cool highlight:

Ricky Rubio went 10/2/3, with most of his minutes coming in garbage time.

Jonas Jerebko deserves to keep some of these minutes after Rudy Gobert comes back. The man just makes plays.

The Jazz took care of the ball this game, making smart passes and only coughing up the rock seven times.

Derrick Favors was a monster. He put up a line of 23/7/1, went 7/8 from the free throw line, and had a team high +/- of +27.

Bulls standout rookie Lauri Markkanen scored three points on 9 shots.

Fav doing Fav things.



23 points (8/10 fg) and 6 boards for the big guy! #CHIatUTA pic.twitter.com/0shv6bwkjn — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 23, 2017

The Jazz will have some much-needed time at home for the next couple days, playing host to MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe, former Jazzman Joel Bolomboy, and the Milwaukee Bucks this Saturday.