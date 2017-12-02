Game Thread - 11AM Tip: Mr 70 returns to the scene of the crime for brunch... Suns at Celtics!
Expect lots of cheering from the Boston crowd... just not for Devin Booker this time.
Lets go Suns!
And don’t forget...
Bright Side Night is coming again!
Please donate! Help send 1,000+ kids to the Suns home game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, January 14, 2018! Just get your credit card ready, click on the link below and fill out the form.
The price went WAY down! Just $9 (NINE DOLLARS) will send one deserving kid. $18 sends two. $90 sends 10 and gets YOU free stuff too.
We want to help get as many kids as we can to the game and every donation counts!
