Game Thread: Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics

The Hawks will try to play spoiler on Saturday evening.

The Boston Celtics haven’t lost a basketball game in a calendar month and that is the backdrop of Saturday’s game for the Atlanta Hawks. Can the Hawks play spoiler? We’ll find out in short order.

Stay tuned throughout the afternoon and evening for all the latest and, as always, let's keep the discussion civil in the comments.

Probable Starters

PG - Dennis Schröder

SG - Kent Bazemore

SF - Taurean Prince

PF - Luke Babbitt

C - Dewayne Dedmon

Celtics

PG - Kyrie Irving

SG - Jaylen Brown

SF - Jayson Tatum

PF - Marcus Morris

C - Al Horford

Injury Report:

Atlanta - DeAndre’ Bembry (fractured right wrist) is probable; Luke Babbitt (lower back) and Mike Muscala (sprained left ankle) are questionable; Isaiah Taylor (eye contusion), Miles Plumlee (G League) and Nicolas Brussino (G League) are out.

Boston - Gordon Hayward (tibia) is out.