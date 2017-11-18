Game Thread: Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics
Game Thread: Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics
The Hawks will try to play spoiler on Saturday evening.
The Boston Celtics haven’t lost a basketball game in a calendar month and that is the backdrop of Saturday’s game for the Atlanta Hawks. Can the Hawks play spoiler? We’ll find out in short order.
Stay tuned throughout the afternoon and evening for all the latest and, as always, let's keep the discussion civil in the comments.
Probable Starters
Hawks
PG - Dennis Schröder
SG - Kent Bazemore
SF - Taurean Prince
PF - Luke Babbitt
C - Dewayne Dedmon
PG - Kyrie Irving
SG - Jaylen Brown
SF - Jayson Tatum
PF - Marcus Morris
C - Al Horford
Injury Report:
Atlanta - DeAndre’ Bembry (fractured right wrist) is probable; Luke Babbitt (lower back) and Mike Muscala (sprained left ankle) are questionable; Isaiah Taylor (eye contusion), Miles Plumlee (G League) and Nicolas Brussino (G League) are out.
Boston - Gordon Hayward (tibia) is out.
-
