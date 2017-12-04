Game Thread: Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Monday night hoops.

A new week begins and the Atlanta Hawks are in action against the Brooklyn Nets. If nothing else, this is an opportunity for the home team to string together two consecutive wins and that is never a bad thing in this particular climate.

Stay tuned throughout the afternoon and evening for all the latest and, as always, let's keep the discussion as civil as possible in the comments.

Probable Starters

PG - Dennis Schröder

SG - Kent Bazemore

SF - Taurean Prince

PF - Ersan Ilyasova

C - Miles Plumlee

Nets

PG - Spencer Dinwiddie

SG - Allen Crabbe

SF - DeMarre Carroll

PF - Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

C - Tyler Zeller

Injury Report:

Atlanta - Luke Babbitt (lower back) is probable; John Collins (left AC joint sprain), Mike Muscala (sprained left ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (left tibia) are out.

Brooklyn - D’Angelo Russell (knee) and Jeremy Lin (knee) are out.