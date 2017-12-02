Game Thread: Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Saturday afternoon hoops!

Good afternoon! A lot of attention will be paid to the college gridiron today but the Atlanta Hawks are in action with a matinee against old friends Kenny Atkinson and DeMarre Carroll in Brooklyn.

Stay tuned throughout the afternoon and evening for all the latest and, as always, let's keep the discussion as civil as possible in the comments.

Probable Starters

PG - Dennis Schröder

SG - Kent Bazemore

SF - Taurean Prince

PF - Luke Babbitt

C - Miles Plumlee

Nets

PG - Spencer Dinwiddie

SG - Joe Harris

SF - DeMarre Carroll

PF - Trevor Booker

C - Tyler Zeller

Injury Report:

Atlanta - Luke Babbitt (lower back) is probable; John Collins (left AC joint sprain), Mike Muscala (sprained left ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (left tibia) are out.

Brooklyn - Allen Crabbe (back) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) are probable; D’Angelo Russell (knee) and Jeremy Lin (knee) are out.