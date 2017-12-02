Game Thread: Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets
Game Thread: Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets
Saturday afternoon hoops!
Good afternoon! A lot of attention will be paid to the college gridiron today but the Atlanta Hawks are in action with a matinee against old friends Kenny Atkinson and DeMarre Carroll in Brooklyn.
Stay tuned throughout the afternoon and evening for all the latest and, as always, let's keep the discussion as civil as possible in the comments.
Probable Starters
Hawks
PG - Dennis Schröder
SG - Kent Bazemore
SF - Taurean Prince
PF - Luke Babbitt
C - Miles Plumlee
PG - Spencer Dinwiddie
SG - Joe Harris
SF - DeMarre Carroll
PF - Trevor Booker
C - Tyler Zeller
Injury Report:
Atlanta - Luke Babbitt (lower back) is probable; John Collins (left AC joint sprain), Mike Muscala (sprained left ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (left tibia) are out.
Brooklyn - Allen Crabbe (back) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) are probable; D’Angelo Russell (knee) and Jeremy Lin (knee) are out.
