Game Thread: Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Hawks basketball is (finally) back.

The Atlanta Hawks have been out of action for 117 hours (!) but the wait is over. Atlanta’s longest break of the season (outside of the All-Star hiatus) has come to an end and the Cleveland Cavaliers will oppose John Collins and company tonight.

Probable Starters

PG - Dennis Schröder

SG - Kent Bazemore

SF - Taurean Prince

PF - Luke Babbitt

C - John Collins

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG - Jose Calderon

SG - J.R. Smith

SF - LeBron James

PF - Jae Crowder

C - Kevin Love

Injury Report:

Atlanta - Luke Babbitt (lower back) is probable; Mike Muscala (sprained left ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (left tibia) are out.

Cleveland - Isaiah Thomas (hip), Tristan Thompson (calf), Derrick Rose (ankle) and Iman Shumpert (knee) are out.