Game Thread: Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Hawks basketball is (finally) back.
The Atlanta Hawks have been out of action for 117 hours (!) but the wait is over. Atlanta’s longest break of the season (outside of the All-Star hiatus) has come to an end and the Cleveland Cavaliers will oppose John Collins and company tonight.
Stay tuned throughout the evening for all the latest and, as always, let's keep the discussion as civil as possible in the comments.
Probable Starters
Hawks
PG - Dennis Schröder
SG - Kent Bazemore
SF - Taurean Prince
PF - Luke Babbitt
C - John Collins
PG - Jose Calderon
SG - J.R. Smith
SF - LeBron James
PF - Jae Crowder
C - Kevin Love
Injury Report:
Atlanta - Luke Babbitt (lower back) is probable; Mike Muscala (sprained left ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (left tibia) are out.
Cleveland - Isaiah Thomas (hip), Tristan Thompson (calf), Derrick Rose (ankle) and Iman Shumpert (knee) are out.
