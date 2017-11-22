Game Thread: Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Game Thread: Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Join us for the evening.
Can the Atlanta Hawks get a victory on Wednesday night? It is certainly possible given the considerable struggles of the visiting Los Angeles Clippers and, regardless, we should have a great deal of fun monitoring the team’s progress this evening at Philips Arena.
Stay tuned throughout the afternoon and evening for all the latest and, as always, let's keep the discussion as civil as possible in the comments.
Probable Starters
Hawks
PG - Dennis Schröder
SG - Kent Bazemore
SF - Taurean Prince
PF - John Collins
C - Dewayne Dedmon
PG - Jawun Evans
SG - Austin Rivers
SF - Wes Johnson
PF - Blake Griffin
C - DeAndre Jordan
Injury Report:
Atlanta - Luke Babbitt (lower back issue), Mike Muscala (sprained left ankle) and Isaiah Taylor (retinal tear, right eye) are out.
Los Angeles - Patrick Beverley (knee) Danilo Gallinari (hip) and Milos Teodosic (foot) are out.
