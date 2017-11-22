Game Thread: Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Join us for the evening.

Can the Atlanta Hawks get a victory on Wednesday night? It is certainly possible given the considerable struggles of the visiting Los Angeles Clippers and, regardless, we should have a great deal of fun monitoring the team’s progress this evening at Philips Arena.

Probable Starters

PG - Dennis Schröder

SG - Kent Bazemore

SF - Taurean Prince

PF - John Collins

C - Dewayne Dedmon

Clippers

PG - Jawun Evans

SG - Austin Rivers

SF - Wes Johnson

PF - Blake Griffin

C - DeAndre Jordan

Injury Report:

Atlanta - Luke Babbitt (lower back issue), Mike Muscala (sprained left ankle) and Isaiah Taylor (retinal tear, right eye) are out.

Los Angeles - Patrick Beverley (knee) Danilo Gallinari (hip) and Milos Teodosic (foot) are out.