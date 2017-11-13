Game Thread: Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Monday night hoops from New Orleans.

The Atlanta Hawks will finish up a three-game, four-night road trip against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday evening and we are here to take you through the festivities as always.

Stay tuned throughout the afternoon and evening for all the latest and, as always, let's keep the discussion civil in the comments.

Probable Starters

PG - Dennis Schröder

SG - Kent Bazemore

SF - Taurean Prince

PF - Luke Babbitt

C - Dewayne Dedmon

Pelicans

PG - Jrue Holiday

SG - E’Twaun Moore

SF - Dante Cunningham

PF - Anthony Davis

C - DeMarcus Cousins

Injury Report:

Atlanta - Marco Belinelli (Achilles) and Malcolm Delaney (sprained right ankle) are probable; Mike Muscala (sprained ankle) is doubtful; Ersan Ilyasova (knee bone bruise), DeAndre’ Bembry (right wrist) and Miles Plumlee (quad strain) are out.

New Orleans - Tony Allen (left knee inflammation), Alexis Ajinca (knee), Omer Asik (illness), Solomon Hill (hamstring tear), Frank Jackson (right foot fracture), and Rajon Rondo (left core muscle injury) are out.