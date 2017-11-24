Game Thread: Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks
Game Thread: Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks
Friday night hoops from the ATL.
Thanksgiving is now in the books but the Atlanta Hawks have a jam-packed home slate to attend to at this point. The New York Knicks are the next opponent and that, of course, remains the return of an old friend in Tim Hardaway Jr. for the first time.
Stay tuned throughout the afternoon and evening for all the latest and, as always, let's keep the discussion as civil as possible in the comments.
Probable Starters
Hawks
PG - Dennis Schröder
SG - Kent Bazemore
SF - Taurean Prince
PF - John Collins
C - Dewayne Dedmon
PG - Jarrett Jack
SG - Tim Hardaway Jr.
SF - Courtney Lee
PF - Kristaps Porzingis
C - Kyle O’Quinn
Injury Report:
Atlanta - Luke Babbitt (lower back issue), Mike Muscala (sprained left ankle) and Isaiah Taylor (retinal tear, right eye) are out.
New York - Enes Kanter (back), Ron Baker (shoulder) and Joakim Noah (illness) are out.
-
