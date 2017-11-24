Game Thread: Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks

Friday night hoops from the ATL.

Thanksgiving is now in the books but the Atlanta Hawks have a jam-packed home slate to attend to at this point. The New York Knicks are the next opponent and that, of course, remains the return of an old friend in Tim Hardaway Jr. for the first time.

Stay tuned throughout the afternoon and evening for all the latest and, as always, let's keep the discussion as civil as possible in the comments.

Probable Starters

PG - Dennis Schröder

SG - Kent Bazemore

SF - Taurean Prince

PF - John Collins

C - Dewayne Dedmon

Knicks

PG - Jarrett Jack

SG - Tim Hardaway Jr.

SF - Courtney Lee

PF - Kristaps Porzingis

C - Kyle O’Quinn

Injury Report:

Atlanta - Luke Babbitt (lower back issue), Mike Muscala (sprained left ankle) and Isaiah Taylor (retinal tear, right eye) are out.

New York - Enes Kanter (back), Ron Baker (shoulder) and Joakim Noah (illness) are out.