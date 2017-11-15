Game Thread: Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings

Back at Philips Arena.

The Atlanta Hawks failed to pick up a win over the course of a stretch that included three games in four nights over the weekend. On Wednesday, though, the Hawks are granted a reprieve in the form of a home game (!) and the Sacramento Kings are in town.

Stay tuned throughout the afternoon and evening for all the latest and, as always, let's keep the discussion civil in the comments.

Probable Starters

PG - Dennis Schröder

SG - Kent Bazemore

SF - Taurean Prince

PF - Luke Babbitt

C - Dewayne Dedmon

Kings

PG - George Hill

SG - Garrett Temple

SF - Bogdan Bogdanovic

PF - Zach Randolph

C - Willie Cauley-Stein

Injury Report:

Atlanta - Marco Belinelli (Achilles) and Malcolm Delaney (sprained right ankle) and Ersan Ilyasova (knee bone bruise) are probable; Mike Muscala (sprained ankle) is doubtful; DeAndre’ Bembry (right wrist) and Miles Plumlee (quad strain) are out.

Sacramento - Vince Carter (kidney stones) is questionable. Harry Giles (knee) is out.