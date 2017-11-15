Game Thread: Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings
Game Thread: Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings
Back at Philips Arena.
The Atlanta Hawks failed to pick up a win over the course of a stretch that included three games in four nights over the weekend. On Wednesday, though, the Hawks are granted a reprieve in the form of a home game (!) and the Sacramento Kings are in town.
Stay tuned throughout the afternoon and evening for all the latest and, as always, let's keep the discussion civil in the comments.
Probable Starters
Hawks
PG - Dennis Schröder
SG - Kent Bazemore
SF - Taurean Prince
PF - Luke Babbitt
C - Dewayne Dedmon
PG - George Hill
SG - Garrett Temple
SF - Bogdan Bogdanovic
PF - Zach Randolph
Injury Report:
Atlanta - Marco Belinelli (Achilles) and Malcolm Delaney (sprained right ankle) and Ersan Ilyasova (knee bone bruise) are probable; Mike Muscala (sprained ankle) is doubtful; DeAndre’ Bembry (right wrist) and Miles Plumlee (quad strain) are out.
Sacramento - Vince Carter (kidney stones) is questionable. Harry Giles (knee) is out.
