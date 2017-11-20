Game Thread: Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs
Hello, San Antonio.
The Atlanta Hawks never win in San Antonio but Monday presents a new opportunity to reverse that trend. Mike Budenholzer’s team is playing improved basketball lately and, in short, this Spurs team appears more vulnerable (in the absence of Kawhi Leonard) than normal.
Stay tuned throughout the afternoon and evening for all the latest and, as always, let's keep the discussion civil in the comments.
Probable Starters
Hawks
PG - Dennis Schröder
SG - Kent Bazemore
SF - Taurean Prince
PF - Luke Babbitt
C - Dewayne Dedmon
PG - Patty Mills
SG - Danny Green
SF - Kyle Anderson
PF - LaMarcus Aldridge
C - Pau Gasol
Injury Report:
Atlanta - Luke Babbitt (low back), DeAndre’ Bembry (right wrist surgery) and Miles Plumlee (strained right quad) are probable; Mike Muscala (sprained left ankle) and Isaiah Taylor (retinal tear, right eye) are out.
San Antonio - Kawhi Leonard (quad), Tony Parker (quad) and Derrick White (wrist) are out.
