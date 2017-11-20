Game Thread: Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Hello, San Antonio.

The Atlanta Hawks never win in San Antonio but Monday presents a new opportunity to reverse that trend. Mike Budenholzer’s team is playing improved basketball lately and, in short, this Spurs team appears more vulnerable (in the absence of Kawhi Leonard) than normal.

Stay tuned throughout the afternoon and evening for all the latest and, as always, let's keep the discussion civil in the comments.

Probable Starters

PG - Dennis Schröder

SG - Kent Bazemore

SF - Taurean Prince

PF - Luke Babbitt

C - Dewayne Dedmon

Spurs

PG - Patty Mills

SG - Danny Green

SF - Kyle Anderson

PF - LaMarcus Aldridge

C - Pau Gasol

Injury Report:

Atlanta - Luke Babbitt (low back), DeAndre’ Bembry (right wrist surgery) and Miles Plumlee (strained right quad) are probable; Mike Muscala (sprained left ankle) and Isaiah Taylor (retinal tear, right eye) are out.

San Antonio - Kawhi Leonard (quad), Tony Parker (quad) and Derrick White (wrist) are out.