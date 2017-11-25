Game Thread: Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors

Saturday night hoops!

The Atlanta Hawks put together a very encouraging performance on Friday evening and fun was had by all. Before the team enjoys a (very) lengthy period of rest this week, Atlanta must face off against the Toronto Raptors at Philips Arena on Saturday and the match-up presents a number of intriguing story lines.

Stay tuned throughout the afternoon and evening for all the latest and, as always, let's keep the discussion as civil as possible in the comments.

Probable Starters

PG - Dennis Schröder

SG - Kent Bazemore

SF - Taurean Prince

PF - John Collins

C - Dewayne Dedmon

Raptors

PG - Kyle Lowry

SG - DeMar DeRozan

SF - OG Anunoby

PF - Serge Ibaka

C - Jonas Valanciunas

Injury Report:

Atlanta - Luke Babbitt (lower back issue), Mike Muscala (sprained left ankle) and Isaiah Taylor (retinal tear, right eye) are out.

Toronto - Delon Wright (shoulder) is out.