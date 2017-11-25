Game Thread: Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors
Game Thread: Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors
Saturday night hoops!
The Atlanta Hawks put together a very encouraging performance on Friday evening and fun was had by all. Before the team enjoys a (very) lengthy period of rest this week, Atlanta must face off against the Toronto Raptors at Philips Arena on Saturday and the match-up presents a number of intriguing story lines.
Stay tuned throughout the afternoon and evening for all the latest and, as always, let's keep the discussion as civil as possible in the comments.
Probable Starters
Hawks
PG - Dennis Schröder
SG - Kent Bazemore
SF - Taurean Prince
PF - John Collins
C - Dewayne Dedmon
PG - Kyle Lowry
SG - DeMar DeRozan
SF - OG Anunoby
PF - Serge Ibaka
Injury Report:
Atlanta - Luke Babbitt (lower back issue), Mike Muscala (sprained left ankle) and Isaiah Taylor (retinal tear, right eye) are out.
Toronto - Delon Wright (shoulder) is out.
