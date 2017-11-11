Game Thread: Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards

Hoops in the nation’s capital.

The Atlanta Hawks take on the second presumptive Eastern Conference playoff team in as many days and, if anything, the challenge is more severe this time. That stems from the Washington Wizards being fully rested at home on Saturday night but there has been a bit of a healthy rivalry between the two division foes in recent years and this should be fun.

Stay tuned throughout the afternoon for all the latest and, as always, let's keep the discussion civil in the comments.

Probable Starters

PG - Dennis Schröder

SG - Kent Bazemore

SF - Taurean Prince

PF - Luke Babbitt

C - Dewayne Dedmon

Wizards

PG - John Wall

SG - Bradley Beal

SF - Otto Porter

PF - Markieff Morris

C - Marcin Gortat

Injury Report:

Atlanta - Marco Belinelli (Achilles), Malcolm Delaney (sprained right ankle) and Dennis Schröder (ankle) are probable; Mike Muscala (sprained ankle) is doubtful; Ersan Ilyasova (knee bone bruise), DeAndre’ Bembry (right wrist) and Miles Plumlee (quad strain) are out.

Washington - John Wall (illness) is probable; Sheldon Mac (Achilles) is out.