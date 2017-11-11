Game Thread: Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards
Game Thread: Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards
Hoops in the nation’s capital.
The Atlanta Hawks take on the second presumptive Eastern Conference playoff team in as many days and, if anything, the challenge is more severe this time. That stems from the Washington Wizards being fully rested at home on Saturday night but there has been a bit of a healthy rivalry between the two division foes in recent years and this should be fun.
Stay tuned throughout the afternoon for all the latest and, as always, let's keep the discussion civil in the comments.
Probable Starters
Hawks
PG - Dennis Schröder
SG - Kent Bazemore
SF - Taurean Prince
PF - Luke Babbitt
C - Dewayne Dedmon
PG - John Wall
SG - Bradley Beal
SF - Otto Porter
PF - Markieff Morris
C - Marcin Gortat
Injury Report:
Atlanta - Marco Belinelli (Achilles), Malcolm Delaney (sprained right ankle) and Dennis Schröder (ankle) are probable; Mike Muscala (sprained ankle) is doubtful; Ersan Ilyasova (knee bone bruise), DeAndre’ Bembry (right wrist) and Miles Plumlee (quad strain) are out.
Washington - John Wall (illness) is probable; Sheldon Mac (Achilles) is out.
-
Gobert (knee) to miss at least 4 weeks
Gobert was injured when Dion Waiters fell into his leg during Friday night's game
-
Kuzminskas waived to make room for Noah
Noah is eligible to return from suspension on Monday
-
NBA Sunday: Celtics win 12 in a row
Keep it right here for all your Sunday NBA scores, updates and highlights
-
Lonzo the main attraction in Milwaukee
Fans came from all over to see Lonzo Ball in action, even if they weren't actually Lakers...
-
Nets' Russell to miss several games
Russell hurt his knee in the closing minutes of the Nets' loss to the Jazz on Saturday nig...
-
Sixers emulate Warriors' selfless style
The Sixers came up short against the team whose style they aspire toward, but the future is...