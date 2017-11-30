Game Thread: Bucks vs. Blazers
Tipoff starts at 9:00 PM CST
The Milwaukee Bucks are traveling to square off with the Portland Trailblazers for the second time this season. Their first contest resulted in a doozy, with Giannis almost single-handedly winning the game on both ends of the court down the stretch. They’re hoping to follow up an encouraging domination over the Kings on Tuesday with more promising play tonight.
Here is a link to the preview and all the game information is below.
