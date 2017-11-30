Game Thread: Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets - November 30, 2017
November ends with a home game against the team with the league’s worst record
Coming off one of their worst losses of the season, the Denver Nuggets return home to close out November against the Chicago Bulls. The team will look to rebound from a 29-point blowout loss on national television against the team currently with the worst record in the NBA. Tip-off from Pepsi Center is at 7:00 PM.
Remember: Denver Stiffs is a place of discussion by fans, for fans. This thread is to discuss the game live. Post your comments, observations, and thoughts below. Be respectful to others, and let’s have a great time.
