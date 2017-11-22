GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies

In which we see some old friends.

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies

WHAT: squints is that.....Chandler Parsons?

WHERE: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. CT

HOW: Fox Sports Southwest or NBA League Pass.

THE STORY: The Mavericks are playing better of late, having taken a couple of good teams to close losses. It seems that Rick Carlisle has figured out his rotations a little, and that has provided some much needed stability. This will be the third time Dallas faces off against Memphis in this still-young season, and Memphis hasn’t played well of late either. Mike Conley is out tonight, but Marc Gasol should still be a challenge for Maxi Kleber and Salah Mejri. And we will get to see some old friends in Brandan Wright and the ever-popular Chandler Parsons.

Should be a fun matchup for your Thanksgiving Eve. Hope everyone has fun plans and eats lots of turkey and watches a lot of football tomorrow. But for now, go Mavs!