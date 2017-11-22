GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies
GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies
In which we see some old friends.
WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies
WHAT: squints is that.....Chandler Parsons?
WHERE: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN
WHEN: 7:00 p.m. CT
HOW: Fox Sports Southwest or NBA League Pass.
THE STORY: The Mavericks are playing better of late, having taken a couple of good teams to close losses. It seems that Rick Carlisle has figured out his rotations a little, and that has provided some much needed stability. This will be the third time Dallas faces off against Memphis in this still-young season, and Memphis hasn’t played well of late either. Mike Conley is out tonight, but Marc Gasol should still be a challenge for Maxi Kleber and Salah Mejri. And we will get to see some old friends in Brandan Wright and the ever-popular Chandler Parsons.
Should be a fun matchup for your Thanksgiving Eve. Hope everyone has fun plans and eats lots of turkey and watches a lot of football tomorrow. But for now, go Mavs!
-
Irving comments on Porter Jr.'s injury
A season-ending injury kept the Celtics guard's time at Duke very brief before he jumped to...
-
What NBA fans should be thankful for
Here's a look at what has brought fans the most joy so far this season
-
Was Manute Bol 50 years old in the NBA?
Kevin Mackey says he gave Manute Bol a birthday because they didn't know how old he was
-
Flagrant Two Pod: Lakers, Ball and more
Hosts Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave are joined by America's Lakers Podcast co-host Aaron L...
-
NBA Star Index: Celtics' best player is?
Meanwhile, we learned the hard way just how many supporters Lonzo Ball still has out there
-
Otto Porter Jr. is thriving for Wizards
The fifth-year forward has continued his growth on both sides of the floor