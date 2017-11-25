GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder

DSJ vs. Russ? Sure, why not!

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

WHAT: Probably another loss, let’s be real.

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CT

HOW: Fox Sports Southwest or NBA League Pass

THE STORY: Hey, it’s the Oklahoma City Thunder! So let’s have a chat about how the Mavericks will probably lose this game. They lost the last game against the Thunder pretty handily. They probably will lose this one. But if they win, how fun would that be?

The Mavs have had a few close calls with this thing we know as “winning” around here, having beat a Grizzlies team that was a little hobbled, taken the Celtics to overtime, etc. It does seem like they might be finding something of a rotation and groove that work for them. Which is great! But Russ is Russ, and whether they have a chance tonight probably depends on how engaged Russ is.

Let’s go Mavs!