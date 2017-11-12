GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dallas travels up Interstate 35 for another back-to-back, this time against Oklahoma City.
WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder
WHAT: The Mavericks hellacious schedule continues against a talented (but struggling) Thunder team.
WHERE: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
WHEN: 6 p.m. CT
HOW: Fox Sports Southwest or NBA League Pass
THE STORY: Dallas continues one of the hardest early-season schedules in the NBA, this time facing another contender in Oklahoma City on the second night of a back-to-back. The Mavs are trying to avoid a worse start than their 4-17 mark from a year ago. The Thunder are trying to establish some consistent basketball, as the team has been marred by chemistry issues and mediocre play during crunch time.
This is really tough for the Mavs, coming off a tough loss to the Cavilers the night before. That game was emotionally and physically exhausting for Dallas as they went full-bore to try and upset LeBron and the Cavs. Coming out of that game and having to play another 24 hours later against a talented Thunder squad is hard.
By far the most fun thing to watch tonight will be Dennis Smith Jr. going against what many think Smith has the chance to turn into in Russell Westbrook. The two are athletically similar so it should be fun to see them go back and forth.
Go Mavs.
