GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs
Can the Mavericks pull off some magic again?
WHO: Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs
WHAT: Tony Parker’s return, because of course.
WHERE: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. CT
HOW: Fox Sports Southwest or NBA League Pass
THE STORY: Well, well well. The Dallas Mavericks are suddenly looking a bit less sad! Sadly for them, they come fresh off fun wins against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies (that may or may not have gotten the Grizzlies’ coach fired??) and head straight into the arena of their rival San Antonio Spurs. The last time the Mavs and Spurs met, the Spurs were without Tony Parker, but that didn’t seem to matter much, since LaMarcus Aldridge torched Dallas all by himself. Tonight, the Spurs will have both LaMarcus Aldridge AND Tony Parker, and let’s say I’m going to just be cautiously pessimistic that the Mavs can sustain their winning ways.
But hey, let’s go Mavs anyway!
