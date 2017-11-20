GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics
GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics
Can the Mavericks stop the Celtic streak?
WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics
WHAT: Well, guess win number three will have to wait.
WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CT
HOW: Fox Sports Southwest or NBA League Pass
THE STORY: The Dallas Mavericks are looking to start a winning streak. The Boston Celtics are looking to build upon their 15 game bonanza. Can the Mavs find the magic again?
I have some advice for them.
-
McCollum had clever insult for Fournier
McCollum hurled a clever insult at the French forward
-
Flagrant Two Pod: CJ McCollum interview
Hosts Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave are joined by Blazers guard CJ McCollum
-
NBA Monday scores, highlights, updates
Check back throughout the night for the latest updates from Monday's NBA games
-
Garnett: Maker will win MVP one day
Garnett has worked with Maker and says he is reminded of himself
-
SportsLine: C's better odds than Cavs
It might be a good time to place a bet on the Boston Celtics
-
NBA DFS Nov. 20: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...