GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets
WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets
WHAT: The Nets make their only visit to Dallas.
WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Central Time
HOW: Fox Sports Southwest or NBA League Pass
THE STORY: The Nets come into Wednesday night’s contest reeling from injuries. Jeremy Lin was lost for the season opening night and the hits have kept coming since then. Four other players join Lin on the injury report. D’Angelo Russell is out indefinitely after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee earlier in November. Allen Crabbe and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson aren’t expected to suit up against the Mavs as well. If there is a bright spot, DeMarre Carroll who missed the previous game with an illness, is expected to play.
Injuries are nothing new for the Mavericks either. However, they’ve overcome them for the most part and are playing some of their most spirited basketball of the season of late. With Brooklyn banged up, Dallas could be looking at its sixth win of the season. They’ll just need those shots from behind the arc to start falling again.
Tune in and find out what happens! In the meantime, here’s a classic DSR cut for your listening and viewing pleasure.
