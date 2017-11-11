GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
LeBron. James. Y’all.
WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
WHAT: LeBron comes to Dallas.
WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CT
HOW: Fox Sports Southwest or NBA League Pass
THE STORY: Your girl Friday will be in attendance tonight for her (what’s turning into an annual) Veteran’s Day weekend game(s). LeBron James should be playing tonight, despite a bum ankle, so maybe that will slow him down and give Dallas a chance to wi...........hahahahahaha I can’t even finish that sentence with a straight face. All joking aside, the Mavericks should lose this game handily and that’s okay! Embrace the tank, and all.
It’ll be fun to see Dirk and LeBron go at it for maybe the last time, though, in person. If any of you live in Dallas and want to come meet some Moneyball folks in person, we’ll be at Happiest Hour across from AAC before and maybe after the game. Come say hi. I’ll be the one who doesn’t actually look 6 months pregnant.
Go Mavs.
-
Gobert (knee) to miss at least 4 weeks
Gobert was injured when Dion Waiters fell into his leg during Friday night's game
-
Kuzminskas waived to make room for Noah
Noah is eligible to return from suspension on Monday
-
NBA Sunday: Celtics win 12 in a row
Keep it right here for all your Sunday NBA scores, updates and highlights
-
Lonzo the main attraction in Milwaukee
Fans came from all over to see Lonzo Ball in action, even if they weren't actually Lakers...
-
Nets' Russell to miss several games
Russell hurt his knee in the closing minutes of the Nets' loss to the Jazz on Saturday nig...
-
Sixers emulate Warriors' selfless style
The Sixers came up short against the team whose style they aspire toward, but the future is...