GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron. James. Y’all.

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

WHAT: LeBron comes to Dallas.

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CT

HOW: Fox Sports Southwest or NBA League Pass

THE STORY: Your girl Friday will be in attendance tonight for her (what’s turning into an annual) Veteran’s Day weekend game(s). LeBron James should be playing tonight, despite a bum ankle, so maybe that will slow him down and give Dallas a chance to wi...........hahahahahaha I can’t even finish that sentence with a straight face. All joking aside, the Mavericks should lose this game handily and that’s okay! Embrace the tank, and all.

It’ll be fun to see Dirk and LeBron go at it for maybe the last time, though, in person. If any of you live in Dallas and want to come meet some Moneyball folks in person, we’ll be at Happiest Hour across from AAC before and maybe after the game. Come say hi. I’ll be the one who doesn’t actually look 6 months pregnant.

Go Mavs.