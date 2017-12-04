GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets
Let’s go streaking!
WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets
WHAT: A chance for another win!
WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CT
HOW: Fox Sports Southwest or NBA League Pass
THE STORY: Our intrepid Mavericks are suddenly looking up. They positively decimated a —- well, decimated themselves -- Clippers team the other day, and tonight they face the Nuggets, who are without Nikola Jokic and Paul Millsap. So the Mavericks have a shot to beat a team where they yet again shouldn't really have a shot. I'm struggling here, y'all. On the one hand, boy would it be nice to make the playoffs in what is increasingly looking like Dirk's final season. On the other hand, TANK BABY TANK, the team is in rebuilding mode, after all! What are you all thinking these days on the matter? I'm incredibly torn. The good news is, at the end of the day, the team will do what it will whether I want it to do one thing or another. So fine then - let's go Mavs!
