GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Two bad teams play in the middle of the day so we can at least enjoy our Saturday night.

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers

WHAT: The hobbled Clippers visit the Mavericks for a matchup of two teams that have no idea where they’re going.

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

WHEN: 1:00 p.m. Central Time or, actually, RIGHT NOW. It’s like the second quarter as of this typing, whoops.

HOW: Fox Sports Southwest or NBA League Pass

THE STORY: The Clippers are reeling, tumbling toward the bottom of the West and out of playoff contention. A fragile team that needed everything to go right just to be OK, the Clippers have three huge rotation players out with injuries. Blake Griffin just recently sprained his knee and will be out for two months, Euro League point guard sensation Miloš Teodosić is also hurt and Danilo Gallinari is also missing in action. Teodosić and Gallinari are expected back within a week but it might not be enough with Griffin hurt once again.

The Mavericks are just kinda hanging out and being bad. Any ideas that this team was actually maybe good last week were quashed after a stinker against the Nets, which means the Mavs have lost home games to the Nets, Kings and Hawks all before Christmas. That’s not good! That’s very bad! With Nerlens Noel in the Phantom Zone, Seth Curry is really the only cavalry on the way that can turn things around, but just like last season, the Mavs have just been absolutely crushed by a tough schedule and it won’t matter.

Enjoy the basketball. Enjoy your Saturday night. Go Mavs.