GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers
GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Two bad teams play in the middle of the day so we can at least enjoy our Saturday night.
WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers
WHAT: The hobbled Clippers visit the Mavericks for a matchup of two teams that have no idea where they’re going.
WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
WHEN: 1:00 p.m. Central Time or, actually, RIGHT NOW. It’s like the second quarter as of this typing, whoops.
HOW: Fox Sports Southwest or NBA League Pass
THE STORY: The Clippers are reeling, tumbling toward the bottom of the West and out of playoff contention. A fragile team that needed everything to go right just to be OK, the Clippers have three huge rotation players out with injuries. Blake Griffin just recently sprained his knee and will be out for two months, Euro League point guard sensation Miloš Teodosić is also hurt and Danilo Gallinari is also missing in action. Teodosić and Gallinari are expected back within a week but it might not be enough with Griffin hurt once again.
The Mavericks are just kinda hanging out and being bad. Any ideas that this team was actually maybe good last week were quashed after a stinker against the Nets, which means the Mavs have lost home games to the Nets, Kings and Hawks all before Christmas. That’s not good! That’s very bad! With Nerlens Noel in the Phantom Zone, Seth Curry is really the only cavalry on the way that can turn things around, but just like last season, the Mavs have just been absolutely crushed by a tough schedule and it won’t matter.
Enjoy the basketball. Enjoy your Saturday night. Go Mavs.
-
Rivers fined $25K for comment to fan
Rivers yelled at a fan during the Clippers' Thursday night loss to the Utah Jazz
-
Embiid on Drummond: 'He can't shoot'
'No disrespect, but he can't shoot,' says Embiid, who called out Drummond's defense earlier...
-
NBA Saturday scores, news, highlights
Keep it right here for all the news, notes, scores and highlights on Saturday in the Assoc...
-
Mitchell drops 41, joins elite company
Mitchell scored a career-high 41 points in Utah's victory over the Pelicans on Friday nigh...
-
Pels' A.D. (groin) helped to locker room
The All-Star big man went down after battling with Utah's Derrick Favors in the post
-
WATCH: Durant ejected in blowout win
Kevin Durant got ejected while the Warriors were up big late in Orlando