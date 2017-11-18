GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Another day, another game, another probable loss?

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

WHAT: Giannis!

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. CT

HOW: Fox Sports Southwest or NBA League Pass

THE STORY: Tonight will be a fun game if for no other reason than the Bucks are fun. And don’t we all love re-living continually how Giannis Antetokounmpo should have been a member of the Dallas Mavericks? Ah, memories. The Bucks also feature newly acquired point guard Eric Bledsoe. Last I checked, which was just now, the Bucks have not lost a game in which Eric Bledsoe has played. Neat!

As for the good guys, I’ll be watching for how many minutes everyone’s favorite German, Maxi Kleber, plays tonight at the expense of Nerlens Noel (god, just trade him already, please) and idk, I guess the continued evolution of Dennis Smith Jr.?

Y’all, not gonna lie, it’s a really good thing I can’t drink this season. Let’s go Mavs, I guess!