GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

WHAT: Still searching for win 3.

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CT

HOW: Fox Sports Southwest or NBA League Pass

THE STORY: I’m running out of superlatives to describe how frustrating this season has become, which I guess means I’ve reached the “acceptance” phase of this season being bad. Which is nice in a lot of ways, because we can focus on some of the smaller good things - you’ve seen pieces this week on the site about Maxi Kleber getting his shot, about Harrison Barnes subtly doing that thing where he improves on last season as the torch is slowly passed (which is what we were hoping for!), and about Dennis Smith Jr. generally getting better. It’s a mindset shift away from “playoffs” and as long as we can look at the positives, I think that’s okay.

Anyway, the Mavs play the Timberwolves tonight and probably won’t win, but that’s okay!