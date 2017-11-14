GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs

The schedule just doesn’t get easier.

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs

WHAT: Well, guess win number three will have to wait.

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CT

HOW: Fox Sports Southwest or NBA League Pass

THE STORY: The Mavericks can’t seem to catch a schedule break in November. Cavaliers, Thunder, now the Spurs, this is just a brutal stretch for any team, much less a team that is trying to find an identity with an aging superstar, young exciting rookie, and center who apparently is out of the rotation?

Nonetheless, the Mavericks are long overdue, if “long overdue” is a thing a month into the season, for a fun win against a good team. Maybe tonight will be the night? With Dorian Finney-Smith and Devin Harris out tonight, maybe Nerlens Noel actually sees the court for some kind of significant time?

Probably not though, if we’re being really real. Go Mavs anyway.