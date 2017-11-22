Game Thread: Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets
Game Thread: Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets
Let’s talk Nuggets!
The Nuggets travel to Houston without Paul Millsap to take on one of the best teams in the league.
We use these threads to discuss the game as it's happening; post your comments, observations, and thoughts below. If we get significantly more than 500 comments, we'll create a new thread to ensure that everything keeps running smoothly. Let's keep the discussion on topic and respectful.
