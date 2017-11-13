Game Thread: Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers - November 13, 2017

Episode 1 of this season’s Jokic-Nurkic clash

After a 5-1 homestand, the Denver Nuggets depart for the Pacific Northwest to face off against a division opponent in the Portland Trail Blazers! Tip-off from the Moda Center is at 8:00 PM.

Remember: Denver Stiffs is a place of discussion by fans, for fans. This thread is to discuss the game live. Post your comments, observations, and thoughts below. Be respectful to others, and let’s have a great time.