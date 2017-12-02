Game Thread: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets
Game Thread: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets
Join us and talk Nuggets!
The injury-riddled Nuggets look to get a win at home against Lonzo and the Lakers.
We use these threads to discuss the game as it's happening; post your comments, observations, and thoughts below. If we get significantly more than 500 comments, we'll create a new thread to ensure that everything keeps running smoothly. Let's keep the discussion on topic and respectful.
