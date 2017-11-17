Game Thread: New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets

Game Thread: New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets look to bounce back at home against Boogie and AD

The Nuggets look to get back on track against two of the best big men in the league.

We use these threads to discuss the game as it's happening; post your comments, observations, and thoughts below. If we get significantly more than 500 comments, we'll create a new thread to ensure that everything keeps running smoothly. Let's keep the discussion on topic and respectful.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories