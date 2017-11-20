Gameday Thread: Blazers at Grizzlies
The Blazers’ road trip starts in Memphis, at 5:00 pm on NBC Sports Northwest. Hang out early and chat with us!
Tip-off: 5:00 pm PT
TV: NBC Sports Northwest
Online Streaming: See our viewing guide.
Radio: Rip City Radio, 620 am
Injuries: Al-Farouq Aminu is out tonight, and seemingly half the Grizzlies team will also miss the game.
The Gameday Thread Rules!
There are a few extra rules we emphasize for Gameday Threads. We appreciate your support!
1. No videos or pictures please, including embedded stuff from Twitter.
2. No discussion of streams that aren't sanctioned by the NBA, or how to work around broadcast/streaming rules.
3. No swearing please. Yep, even when the game sucks or the refs mess up.
4. Be excellent to each other! For visitors from our SBN companions, please have a mutual respect and remember this is a Blazers community.
