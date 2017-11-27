Gameday Thread: Blazers at Knicks
Gameday Thread: Blazers at Knicks
The Blazers make their one trip to Madison Square Garden this season at 4:30 on NBC Sports Northwest. Chat with us!
Tip-off: 4:30 pm PT
TV: NBC Sports Northwest
Online Streaming: See our viewing guide.
Radio: Rip City Radio, 620 am
Injuries: Al-Farouq Aminu is out tonight.
—--
The Gameday Thread Rules!
There are a few extra rules we emphasize for Gameday Threads. We appreciate your support!
1. No videos or pictures please, including embedded stuff from Twitter.
2. No discussion of video streams that aren't sanctioned by the NBA, or how to work around television broadcast/streaming rules.
3. No swearing please. Yep, even when the game sucks or the refs mess up.
4. Be excellent to each other! For visitors from our SBN companions, please have a mutual respect and remember this is a Blazers community.
-
