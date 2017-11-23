Gameday Thread: Blazers at Nets
The Blazers and Nets tip off at 9am (PT) Friday morning on NBC Sports Northwest. Skip shopping and hang out with us!
Tip-off: 9:00 am PT
TV: NBC Sports Northwest
Online Streaming: See our viewing guide.
Radio: Rip City Radio, 620 am
Injuries: Al-Farouq Aminu is out.
—--
The Gameday Thread Rules!
There are a few extra rules we emphasize for Gameday Threads. We appreciate your support!
1. No videos or pictures please, including embedded stuff from Twitter.
2. No discussion of streams that aren't sanctioned by the NBA, or how to work around broadcast/streaming rules.
3. No swearing please. Yep, even when the game sucks or the refs mess up.
4. Be excellent to each other! For visitors from our SBN companions, please have a mutual respect and remember this is a Blazers community.
-
