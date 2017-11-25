Gameday Thread: Blazers at Wizards
Gameday Thread: Blazers at Wizards
No rest for the Blazers, who play the Wizards at 4:00 pm PT on NBC Sports Northwest. Hang out and chat with us!
Tip-off: 4:00 pm PT
TV: NBC Sports Northwest
Online Streaming: See our viewing guide.
Radio: Rip City Radio, 620 am
Injuries: Al-Farouq Aminu is out tonight. John Wall is out for the next two weeks, including this game and the upcoming rematch in Portland.
—--
The Gameday Thread Rules!
There are a few extra rules we emphasize for Gameday Threads. We appreciate your support!
1. No videos or pictures please, including embedded stuff from Twitter.
2. No discussion of video streams that aren't sanctioned by the NBA, or how to work around television broadcast/streaming rules.
3. No swearing please. Yep, even when the game sucks or the refs mess up.
4. Be excellent to each other! For visitors from our SBN companions, please have a mutual respect and remember this is a Blazers community.
-
