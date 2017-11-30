Gameday Thread: Bucks at Blazers
Gameday Thread: Bucks at Blazers
The Blazers and Bucks tip off at 7:00 pm on NBC Sports Northwest. Hang out and chat with us!
Tip-off: 7:00 pm PT
TV: NBC Sports Northwest | NBA TV
Online Streaming: See our viewing guide.
Radio: Rip City Radio, 620 am
Injuries: Al-Farouq Aminu returns tonight, but is on a minutes restriction.
—--
The Gameday Thread Rules!
There are a few extra rules we emphasize for Gameday Threads. We appreciate your support!
1. No videos or pictures please, including embedded stuff from Twitter.
2. No discussion of video streams that aren't sanctioned by the NBA, or how to work around television broadcast/streaming rules.
3. No swearing please. Yep, even when the game sucks or the refs mess up.
4. Be excellent to each other! For visitors from our SBN companions, please have a mutual respect and remember this is a Blazers community.
-
NBA Thursday scores, highlights, updates
We've got the latest news, scores and highlights from Thursday's NBA games
-
Knicks Twitter gets Porzingis news
It was a scary moment for Knicks fans, but it appears their unicorn will be OK
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 30: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
LaVar explains 'crucial' Lakers mistake
Surprise, surprise -- LaVar had some thoughts on the Lakers' loss
-
6 most important NBA teams this season
Is Boston the most fascinating story? Can it maintain? Will OKC hold together? Did Cavs turn...
-
Whiteside concerned with knee injury
Whiteside suffered a bone bruise on opening night, and has missed six games throughout the...