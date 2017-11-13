Gameday Thread: Nuggets at Blazers
Gameday Thread: Nuggets at Blazers
Jusuf Nurkic and the Blazers play Mason Plumlee and the Nuggets tonight at 7:00 pm on NBC Sports Northwest. Hang out at chat with us!
Tip-off: 7:00 pm PT
TV: NBC Sports Northwest
Online Streaming: See our viewing guide.
Radio: Rip City Radio, 620 am
Injuries: Al-Farouq Aminu is out.
—--
The Gameday Thread Rules!
There are a few extra rules we emphasize for Gameday Threads. We appreciate your support!
1. No videos or pictures please, including embedded stuff from Twitter.
2. No discussion of streams that aren't sanctioned by the NBA, or how to work around broadcast/streaming rules.
3. No swearing please. Yep, even when the game sucks or the refs mess up.
4. Be excellent to each other! For visitors from our SBN companions, please have a mutual respect and remember this is a Blazers community.
-
