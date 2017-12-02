Gameday Thread: Pelicans at Blazers

The Blazers take on the short-handed Pelicans at 7:00 pm on NBC Sports Northwest. Hang out and chat!

Tip-off: 7:00 pm PT

TV: NBC Sports Northwest

Online Streaming: See our viewing guide.

Radio: Rip City Radio, 620 am

Injuries: Al-Farouq Aminu is back, but is on a minutes restriction. Anthony Davis, Alexis Ajinca, Solomon Hill, and Frank Jackson are all out for New Orleans.

—--

The Gameday Thread Rules!

There are a few extra rules we emphasize for Gameday Threads. We appreciate your support!

1. No videos or pictures please, including embedded stuff from Twitter.

2. No discussion of video streams that aren't sanctioned by the NBA, or how to work around television broadcast/streaming rules.

3. No swearing please. Yep, even when the game sucks or the refs mess up.

4. Be excellent to each other! For visitors from our SBN companions, please have a mutual respect and remember this is a Blazers community.