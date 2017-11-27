Gamethread: Clippers Host Lakers in Battle for L.A.

Gamethread: Clippers Host Lakers in Battle for L.A.

Can LAC make it three wins in a row?

The Clippers lead 19-11 early. Go Clips! They really need to keep winning against sub-.500 opponents as they try to revive their season after an early 9-game losing streak.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop