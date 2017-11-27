Gamethread: Clippers Host Lakers in Battle for L.A.
Gamethread: Clippers Host Lakers in Battle for L.A.
Can LAC make it three wins in a row?
The Clippers lead 19-11 early. Go Clips! They really need to keep winning against sub-.500 opponents as they try to revive their season after an early 9-game losing streak.
-
Where Gasol's Grizzlies go after Fizdale
Second-year coach clashed with the All-Star center, and the team sided with its franchise player....
-
NBA Monday scores, highlights, updates
Check back throughout the night for updates on Monday's NBA action
-
Ayesha Curry defends Steph on Twitter
Ayesha says there's a perfectly reasonable explanation for what happened in the video
-
NBA Twitter reacts to Fizdale firing
LeBron James wants some answers about this
-
Grizzlies fire Fizdale after 7-12 start
Fizdale has been dismissed 19 games into his second season with Memphis
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...