Gamethread: Clippers vs Mavs, Battle of Lottery Teams
Gamethread: Clippers vs Mavs, Battle of Lottery Teams
-
Rivers fined $25K for comment to fan
Rivers yelled at a fan during the Clippers' Thursday night loss to the Utah Jazz
-
Embiid on Drummond: 'He can't shoot'
'No disrespect, but he can't shoot,' says Embiid, who called out Drummond's defense earlier...
-
NBA Saturday scores, news, highlights
Keep it right here for all the news, notes, scores and highlights on Saturday in the Assoc...
-
Mitchell drops 41, joins elite company
Mitchell scored a career-high 41 points in Utah's victory over the Pelicans on Friday nigh...
-
Pels' A.D. (groin) helped to locker room
The All-Star big man went down after battling with Utah's Derrick Favors in the post
-
WATCH: Durant ejected in blowout win
Kevin Durant got ejected while the Warriors were up big late in Orlando