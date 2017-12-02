Gamethread: Clippers vs Mavs, Battle of Lottery Teams

Which team will win and move farther away from a top lottery pick?

The injury-ridden Clippers will square off in a Saturday matinee against a Mavericks team that is bad regardless of injuries.

Comments below. Go Clippers!

