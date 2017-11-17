GameThread: Heat (6-8) face Wizards (9-5) on the road
GameThread: Heat (6-8) face Wizards (9-5) on the road
Can the Heat put past their shaky second half performances to put away the Wizards this time?
Game Info
When: Friday, November 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
TV: Fox Sports Sun, NBALP
Starters
Miami Heat: Goran Dragic, Dion Waiters, Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow, Hassan Whiteside
Washington Wizards: John Wall, Bradley Beal, Otto Porter Jr , Markieff Morris, Marcin Gortat
