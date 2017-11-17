Gamethread: Phoenix Suns look to earn first win against LA Lakers

Gamethread: Phoenix Suns look to earn first win against LA Lakers

The Phoenix Suns are in California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers. If things start to go south, just stare at the serenity of the lake above and pretend you’re somewhere else, doing anything else.

Or watch this on a loop....

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories