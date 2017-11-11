Gamethread: Wolves at Suns, 7:00 PM
Gamethread: Wolves at Suns, 7:00 PM
-
Gobert (knee) to miss at least 4 weeks
Gobert was injured when Dion Waiters fell into his leg during Friday night's game
-
Kuzminskas waived to make room for Noah
Noah is eligible to return from suspension on Monday
-
NBA Sunday: Celtics win 12 in a row
Keep it right here for all your Sunday NBA scores, updates and highlights
-
Lonzo the main attraction in Milwaukee
Fans came from all over to see Lonzo Ball in action, even if they weren't actually Lakers...
-
Nets' Russell to miss several games
Russell hurt his knee in the closing minutes of the Nets' loss to the Jazz on Saturday nig...
-
Sixers emulate Warriors' selfless style
The Sixers came up short against the team whose style they aspire toward, but the future is...