Gary Harris out of Denver Nuggets game versus the Orlando Magic with shoulder injury

According to coach Michael Malone, Gary Harris is out of tonight’s game against the Orlando Magic with an apparent shoulder injury. Coach would not offer any information as to when Gary sustained the injury, nor would he say how long he expects Gary to be out. He would only confirm that Gary is out for tonight’s game and in his place Will Barton will start. Coach noted that this will likely mean a big night in terms of minutes for Barton. It’s also reasonable to assume that Malik Beasley should see an increase in playing time as well. Coach’s full statement was:

Chris Marlowe: We’ve seen Gary Harris is now questionable with a sore shoulder. Can you give us an update on his condition?

Yeah, Gary is out. He will not play tonight. Will Barton will start in his place.

Gina Mizell: Did something specific happen? Or what happened with his shoulder?

Malone: Yeah, they just told me his shoulder is hurt and he won’t be able to play tonight.

AP: Gary’s injury, is it…

Malone: It’s his shoulder

AP: But is it going to be more than tonight?

Malone: He’s out tonight.