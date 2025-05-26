Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison may never hear the end of criticism from the Dallas fanbase following the trade of Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers, but the animosity is misguided, NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton says.

The pair previously share a relationship from Harrison's past national marketing role at Nike. Payton came to his friend's defense, asking detractors to try and see the bigger picture.

"He's the president-general manager; he can't make the calls alone," the nine-time NBA All-Star said on a recent episode of the "Club 520" podcast. "All you fans messing with him, get out of here like that. It wasn't his call. It wasn't his decision. He made a decision on what he was told to do or what had to be done. I'm happy for him. What's going to happen?

"Get all the guys to get healthy. If their whole team gets healthy, Dallas is gonna be a beast."

Payton said he "feels for (Mavericks coach) Jason Kidd" and "my boy, Nico" because of the vitriol from Mavericks fans following the trade and subsequent statement from the empty seats at home games.

Harrison said in April he had "no regrets" on the move at the NBA's trade deadline, even after the onslaught of adverse reaction.

"When you make a trade like this, you have to really look at it in its totality," Harrison said. "We're thorough. We looked at everything, and again, just felt that it was in the best interest of our team going forward. I keep saying this, but defense wins championships, and I think that this gives us the best opportunity to not only win, it gives us the deepest team and the most versatile team. Not only today but also going forward."

In exchange for Dončić, the Mavericks received perennial all-star Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round draft pick from the Lakers in a deal that was facilitated by the Utah Jazz, who received Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2025 second-round pick from the Los Angeles Clippers and 2025 second-round pick from Dallas.

Furthering Payton's point in looking toward the 2025-26 season, the Mavericks have two superstars in the starting lineup with Irving — as long as rehab from an ACL tear is positive — and Davis returning, along with Flagg, Klay Thompson and Dereck Lively II. Daniel Gafford will play at center, but Lively is the probable starter.