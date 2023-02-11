A four-team trade that was in place before Thursday's deadline is in jeopardy due to a failed physical by Gary Payton II, according to a report from The Athletic. Payton was set to go back to the Golden State Warriors, where he won a championship last season, but the exam reportedly revealed a core muscle injury that could keep him out for up to three months.

If the Warriors back out of the deal, there will be ripple effects for the three other teams involved. As reported, the trade would also send center James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons, forward Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks and forward Kevin Knox to the Portland Trail Blazers along with five future second-round picks.

Golden State has until Saturday to make their decision, according to The Athletic:

"The Warriors ruled him as a failed physical on Friday, and have until Saturday to go through with the deal as a technical pass of the physical or rescind the entire trade. This was a surprise revelation to the Warriors during the intake process. There have been behind the scenes discussions on Friday about the possibility of amendments to the trade -- or fully reversal of the deal. The amount of parties involved (four teams, four players) complicates matters."

Payton did not make his season debut with Portland until Jan. 2 after undergoing abdominal surgery in the offseason. In December, Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said that Payton was also trying to overcome mental roadblocks to get on the court.

"Medically we've and he's done everything that he can do," Billups said. "I always tell people a lot of times like nobody really understands like when you have an injury, you have surgery, there's not just the physical component that you have to get over, there's a mental component as well. You don't want to get hurt again, you don't want to re-injure yourself, and I think that that's kind of where it is with G is like, he's just trying to get over that."

In 15 games since returning to the Blazers, the defensive specialist has averaged 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 17 minutes per game. The Athletic reported that Payton had been continuing to play through pain in Portland, where the training staff had been giving him Toradol shots to get him on the court, unbeknownst to Golden State.

Last season as a Warrior, Payton put up 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. He was expected to contribute to a Warriors defense that has fallen from No. 2 in the NBA last season to No. 18 this season.

Wiseman was set to receive a fresh start in Detroit, while Bey would slot into a rotation spot with Atlanta. There are many other moving pieces that hinge on whether the Warriors elect to go through with the trade.