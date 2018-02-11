George Hill on joining LeBron James, Cavs: 'He's the Batman ... we got to be all Robins'

The Cleveland Cavaliers were by far the league's busiest team on deadline day, swinging three trades to completely revamp their roster in hopes of sparking a turnaround in the second half of the season.

One of the new players coming into the team is veteran point guard George Hill, who was a part of the three-team deal involving the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings. Hill, who figures to be the team's starting point guard now that Isaiah Thomas is gone, made it clear that everyone on the team -- especially the new players -- need to follow LeBron James' lead if the Cavs want to fix the problems they've been having in recent weeks. Via ESPN:

"We have one of the best players in the history of the game, I'm sure he's going to dictate the tempo and things like that," Hill said. "We just got to do our job, be the best role players we can possibly be. He's the Batman, and we got to be all Robins. We got to figure it out."

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue reiterated that sentiment, saying that different guys will have to step up on different nights to help the team win.

"LeBron is No. 1, and then after that, it's going to be, you know, different guys on different nights," Lue said. "We said that when the season first started. It could be Hood tonight. It could be George Hill. It could be Clarkson. It could be Jeff Green, [Kyle] Korver. So, you never know. Just LeBron, he's going to make those guys better, I know that for sure. But every night it could be somebody different."

While there was really never any doubt that the Cavs are LeBron's team, it's never been so obvious as it is now. There are no other big personalities on the team, and while Kevin Love is out, not even any other All-Stars.

It will truly have to be a team effort over the next few weeks. Whether all the "Robins" to LeBron's "Batman" will be enough to get the Cavs back to the NBA Finals, however, remains to be seen.