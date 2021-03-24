George Hill hasn't played since Jan. 25 due to a thumb injury, but that hasn't stopped contending teams from trying to trade for the veteran guard. According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, The Lakers, Clippers and 76ers are all interested in acquiring him ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. The Thunder are willing to take on salary if it means getting draft capital back for Hill, Fischer reports.

The Clippers are an obvious possible destination for Hill. They sorely need point guard help, and while Hill isn't a traditional floor general, he'd still be a playmaking upgrade over the players they have now. Ironically, Hill was traded for Kawhi Leonard on the night of the 2011 NBA Draft. The Spurs got a championship out of that arrangement, and if the Clippers acquire Hill, they'd give him a chance to pursue his first one alongside the player who cost him his chance to win it in San Antonio.

Hill's hybrid game would fit well with the other Los Angeles team. The Lakers could use some extra playmaking with LeBron James out, but when he returns, Hill's ability to shift into a 3-and-D role would make him a valuable role player. Hill played with James in Cleveland and reached the 2018 NBA Finals. He struggled in that stint, but perhaps the second time could be the charm.

The 76ers are reportedly exploring just about every guard on the market. They might make a big splash with Kyle Lowry, but if not, upgrading their shooting and defense would certainly make sense. They've already struck one guard-based deal with the Thunder when they swapped Al Horford for Danny Green. Another would certainly help them in their quest to dethrone Brooklyn as the Eastern Conference favorites.

The Thunder are in the middle of a rebuild and are willing to trade practically any veteran for draft picks. Hill's versatility makes him a fit on virtually any contender. That makes him one of the likeliest players to be traded by Thursday's deadline.