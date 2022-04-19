Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins stated that the Sacramento Kings didn't do anything for his career in a recent interview with Andscape's Marc J. Spears. Cousins actually went as far to say that he should've skipped his pre-draft workout with the Kings -- the team that drafted him in 2010 -- altogether.

"What did Sac do for me? Besides say my name [draft day]," Cousins said. "I did more for them than they did for me. That's just being honest. Just being 100% honest. I had two owners, three GMs, seven coaches in seven years. I was there seven years. I had three GMs, two owners and seven coaches. Not much more needs to be said."

Shortly after these comments were made public, former NBA head coach George Karl called out Cousins for the remarks.

"Paid you approx $50M and gave you the opportunity to play professional basketball for a living," Karl wrote in a tweet.

The two certainly have a history, as Karl was Cousins' head coach in Sacramento from 2015 to 2016.

The Kings selected Cousins with the No. 5 pick in the 2010 NBA Draft after a stellar season at the University of Kentucky. During his time in Sacramento, Cousins averaged 21.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while shooting 45.9 percent from the field.

Following his time with the Kings, Cousins was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017 to form a dynamic frontcourt duo with Anthony Davis. Cousins also has spent time with the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks before landing with the Denver Nuggets this season.